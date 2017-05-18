Nastase says he is cooperating with ITF probe over comments

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Ilie Nastase says he is fully cooperating with an International Tennis Federation investigation into his foul-mouthed comments and bad behavior last month.

The ITF provisionally suspended the former tennis great after he speculated about the skin color of the baby that Serena Williams is expecting and for outbursts during a Fed Cup match.

Nastase said Thursday he had responded to accusations made by the ITF and written to apologize to “people who may have been affected or upset” and for “the way they were interpreted.”

He said he never intended to “affect anyone’s well-being.”

Nastase acknowledged making mistakes and having shortcomings, but stressed “the cause I fight for is tennis, the sport I really love.”

Nastase said he would not comment further until the investigation is completed.

