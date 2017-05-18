REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police investigating death of man who fell at Wrigley Field

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who fell over a railing at Wrigley Field.

Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say Garrity fell and suffered head trauma as he was leaving the ballpark after Tuesday night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said Thursday the team doesn’t know how far Garrity fell, but it wasn’t from the upper deck. Spokesmen for the Chicago police and fire departments also said they didn’t have information on where or how Garrity fell.

Garrity’s father, Richard Garrity Sr., told The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2pYnV3K ) his son had been attending a work outing with his wife and co-workers.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

