Toronto CF Kevin Pillar suspended 2 games for anti-gay slur

Posted On Thu. May 18th, 2017
AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar has been suspended two games for yelling an anti-gay slur at a Braves pitcher.

The Blue Jays suspended Pillar on Thursday shortly after he apologized, saying he was “completely and utterly embarrassed” by his actions toward Jason Motte.

Pillar was angry at Motte for allegedly quick-pitching him to get a strikeout that ended the seventh inning in Atlanta’s 8-4 victory Wednesday night.

Replays appeared to show Pillar using the slur as he yelled toward the mound, and the player issued a statement acknowledging his wrongdoing.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins flew to Atlanta to address the situation before the finale of a four-game interleague series. Atkins announced the suspension, which he said was deemed appropriate by Major League Baseball.

