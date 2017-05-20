Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.

The Dodgers say the 89-year-old Lasorda is resting comfortably. The team didn’t provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers’ organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company