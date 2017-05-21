Celtics stagger on without Thomas; guard may need surgery

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

CLEVELAND (AP) — With his Boston teammates clawing to stay in the NBA playoffs, Isaiah Thomas can’t do anything to help.

Thomas, who turned to basketball for comfort after his sister’s recent death, has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason with a hip injury. The loss of their best player and leader has made things dire for the Celtics. They are down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals to LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers.

Coach Brad Stevens said at Sunday’s shootaround before Game 3 that Thomas might need surgery. The star guard did not travel with the team so he could see specialists.

Forward Al Horford calls Thomas “the heart and soul” of our team. He says the Celtics need to “rally around and play for him and our team because our season is on the line.”

