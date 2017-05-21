Former MotoGP champion Hayden remains in critical condition

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Rob Griffith

CESENA, Italy (AP) — Four days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle, American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remains in “extremely serious” condition in an Italian hospital.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden is being treated, says on Sunday that Hayden’s condition “remains unchanged.”

The hospital said earlier in the week that Hayden has severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season’s Superbike standings.

Several family members have flown in from the United States, including his mother and brother. Hayden’s father is too ill to travel.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company