Big league baseball's founding documents to be auctioned

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 1876 constitution that founded the National League and the modern business of big league sports is going up for sale.

The documents were drafted and signed in a New York hotel by the game’s founding fathers, like William Hulbert, owner of the team that would become the Chicago Cubs.

Hulbert’s principles, such as strictly separating business and players, would provide a model that has lasted 140 years. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday.

Major League Baseball historian John Thorn calls Hulbert a genius whose ideas allowed modern sports to be born.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company