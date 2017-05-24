REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-aide to soccer federation leader pleads guilty in scandal

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to the president of the North American professional soccer federation has pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in a worldwide soccer scandal.

Costas Takkas (KAH’-stuhs TAH’-kuhs) worked at CONCACAF (KAHN’-kuh-kaf), the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football. He entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in New York City.

The British citizen is the former secretary general of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

He was accused of demanding and accepting bribes of millions of dollars for then-CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb linked to the sale of marketing rights for World Cup qualifiers. Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and awaits sentencing.

The case is part of a sprawling prosecution that triggered turmoil at FIFA, the governing body of international soccer.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company