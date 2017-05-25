House bill would require sports groups to report sex abuse

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation to require amateur sports groups recognized by the U.S. Olympics Committee to report allegations of sexual abuse to police.

Thursday’s vote was 415-3. The sponsor, Republican congresswoman Susan Brooks of Indiana, says the Olympic community has failed to protect its athletes and must do better.

The legislation stems from allegations that a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics sexually assaulted gymnasts he treated for hip and back injuries. Doctor Larry Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

Three former elite U.S. gymnasts, including 2000 Olympian Jamie Dantzscher, have accused Nassar of touching them inappropriately while disguising the abuse as treatment.

The bill also would relax the statute of limitations for seeking civil damages. Victims would have 10 years from the time they reach adulthood to file suit.

