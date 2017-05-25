James says Jordan chase is about motivation, not greatness

Posted On Thu. May 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James says his chase of Michael Jordan’s accomplishments is simply personal motivation. It’s not about wanting to establish himself as the NBA’s greatest player.

James spoke Thursday during the morning shootaround before the Cavaliers play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

He says his goal is not about passing Jordan in titles, points or MVP awards. James is 28 points shy of overtaking Jordan as the postseason’s leading scorer. But the Cavaliers superstar says his pursuit is about leaving a legacy to motivate the next generation of players.

If the Cavaliers advance Thursday, James would be making a seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company