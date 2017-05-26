Mize ties Langer for lead at Senior PGA at Trump course

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Larry Mize has tied Bernhard Langer for the lead at the Senior PGA Championship after a first-round 65 at Trump National.

Mize was 5 under through 10 holes when play was halted Thursday evening because of thunderstorms. He added three more birdies and a bogey Friday morning.

Langer is trying to win a record ninth senior major. The 58-year-old Mize has one career victory in nine seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. Known for his smooth putting stroke, he had just 25 putts in the first round.

Vijay Singh was one shot back after a 66 at President Donald Trump’s course on the Potomac River, about 25 miles from Washington. The 54-year-old Singh still plays a full PGA Tour schedule with occasional starts on the over-50 tour.

