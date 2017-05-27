Anderson's no-hit bid ended by Ahmed in the eighth inning



MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Ahmed singled off the glove of second baseman Eric Sogard and into center field leading off the eighth inning, the first hit for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers’ Chase Anderson on Saturday.

Sogard was shifted to the first-base side but raced to the left side of second to try for the grounder. On Aug. 16, 2015, Ahmed blooped a single to right-center leading off the eighth for the Diamondbacks’ first hit against Atlanta’s Shelby Miller.

Sogard, a 29-year-old right-hander, set a career best with 11 strikeouts but walked three while throwing a career-high 114 pitches.

Rob Scahill relieved after the hit, and Anderson received an extended standing ovation. Milwaukee leads 6-0.

Anderson was drafted by Arizona in 2009 and pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015 before Milwaukee acquired him in a trade last year.

