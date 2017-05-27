AP Sources: Caps to host Leafs in outdoor game at Navy

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Two people with knowledge of the situation say the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs will play an outdoor game at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, next season.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the NHL had not announced the event. The game is scheduled to be played March 3 at the 34,000-seat Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium that hosts Navy football games.

It’s the first NHL outdoor game to take place at a U.S. service academy. It’s the third outdoor game for Washington and Toronto.

The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres will play in the 2018 Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Citi Field in New York.

NHL Network revealed on air that the league would announce a game at Navy on Monday.

