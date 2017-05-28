16 NCAA baseball regional sites spread among 7 conferences

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sixteen teams representing seven conferences will host regionals in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.

Five Atlantic Coast Conference teams and four from the Southeastern Conference were chosen as hosts Sunday night. Last year, 13 of the 16 hosts were from the ACC and SEC.

Each of the host schools are guaranteed spots in the 64-team tournament, with the rest of the field, including the top eight national seeds, and pairings to be announced Monday.

The ACC hosts are North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Clemson and Wake Forest. SEC hosts are LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Oregon State and Stanford are hosts from the Pac-12, and Texas Tech and TCU are home teams in the Big 12.

Other hosts are Southern Mississippi of Conference USA, Long Beach State of the Big West and Houston of the American Athletic Conference.

