REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Angels star Mike Trout jams left hand, leaves game at Miami

Posted On Sun. May 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

MIAMI (AP) — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game at Miami after jamming his left hand while stealing second base.

Trout yelled in pain as he rose after sliding headfirst in the fifth inning Sunday. He was examined by a trainer, stayed in the game and took the field in the bottom of the inning, but was replaced in the sixth.

There was no immediate announcement regarding the injury.

Trout, the reigning American League MVP, was 0 for 2 when he left the game. He finished 2 for 9 in the series to drop his average to .337.

He hit his 16th homer Saturday to take the major league lead.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company