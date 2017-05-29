Angels star Trout has torn thumb ligament, surgery possible

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a torn ligament in his left thumb and might need surgery that could sideline him for eight weeks.

The Angels put the reigning AL MVP on the disabled list for the first time Monday for the first time in his career. The outfielder hurt himself a day earlier making a headfirst slide to steal second base in Miami.

At 25, Trout already is a two-time AL MVP. He is hitting .337 and has 16 home runs, second most in the majors.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said an MRI revealed the tear. Team doctor Steve Yoon was scheduled to arrive in Anaheim later Monday night to meet with Trout and discuss his options.

“At this point and time, surgery is an option. But Steve is on the way down here tonight to talk to Mike,” Eppler said. “We’ll sit down and from there, come up with the plan.”

The Angels lost shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a similar thumb injury last season. He had surgery and was out slightly over five weeks.

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
