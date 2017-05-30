REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ainslie gets badly needed win in America's Cup qualifiers

Posted On Tue. May 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Britain’s Ben Ainslie sailed to a badly needed victory after four straight losses, and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another penalty against Sweden’s Artemis Racing a day after their thrilling showdown in the America’s Cup qualifiers was marred by an umpiring error.

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA had a minor issue with its wing sail and still cruised to an easy win Tuesday against France on the opening day of the second round robin.

Ainslie, the most decorated sailor in Olympic history, steered Land Rover BAR to a wire-to-wire victory against Artemis, which has lost three straight races.

In Tuesday’s first race, Artemis was penalized for a port-starboard infraction, allowing the Kiwis to sail ahead.

On Monday, the umpires said they blew a penalty call against Artemis that allowed Team New Zealand to win.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company