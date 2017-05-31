Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Headgear rules: Lee Corso, 81, signs extension with ESPN

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of “College GameDay.”

Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. His head-gear game predictions, off-the-cuff analysis and signature line – “Not so fast, my friend” – have endeared him to generations of college football fans.

The head-gear picks started in 1996 when Corso donned the head of Ohio State’s Brutus Buckeye before a game in Columbus with Penn State. He is on target to make his 300th head-gear pick during week six of the upcoming season.

In the spring of 2009, Corso suffered a stroke at his home in Florida, but returned to be part of the first “College GameDay” that season.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company