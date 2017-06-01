Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Kluber shines in return from DL as Indians blank A's 8-0

AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 Thursday.

Despite the long layoff, Kluber (4-2) looked like his dominant self, allowing just two hits and recording his 26th career double-digit strikeout game.

The Indians scored four runs – three unearned – off Jharel Cotton (3-6) in the wild sixth inning. The game was momentarily delayed when sprinklers in left field went on automatically.

The A’s made three more errors, raising their major league-leading total to 55. And they struck out 17 times, giving Oakland 93 in the last seven games.

This story has been corrected to show final score is 8-0.

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
