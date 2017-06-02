Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ravens TE Pitta injures hip again; status for 2017 uncertain

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice.

The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday. Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-ending.

It’s too soon to determine whether that’s the case this time.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Pitta sustained his first hip injury in 2013 and injured it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

He appeared to put his hip troubles behind him last year, leading the Ravens with a career-high 86 receptions – most by a tight end in franchise history.

Newsome said: “Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better.”

It’s the second straight day in which one of the Ravens suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, cornerback Tavon Young tore his ACL.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

