Albert Pujols hits 600th career homer; 9th to join club

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols has hit his 600th career homer, becoming the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark with a grand slam.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected in the fourth inning Saturday night against Minnesota’s Ervin Santana, driving a high fly into the short left-field porch at Angel Stadium.

The milestone homer is the latest superlative in the 17-year career of Pujols, a 13th-round draft pick who became one of the greatest hitters of his generation.

The 37-year-old Dominican slugger is the fourth-youngest player to hit 600 homers behind Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols joins home run kings Barry Bonds and Aaron as the only players to hit 600 homers and 600 doubles.

