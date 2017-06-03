Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Graham Rahal takes pole, track record at Detroit Grand Prix

Posted On Sat. Jun 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — Graham Rahal of Rahal/Letterman Lanigan Racing set a track record and earned the pole for Saturday’s Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar race.

Rahal covered the 2.36-mile, 13-turn temporary road course in 1 minute, 13.9681 seconds at 114.966 mph. His time from the first round of qualifying stood up after IndyCar officials wiped out the fastest lap turned by Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves when he was penalized for not slowing down during a caution.

Castroneves had turned a lap of 1:13.8901. His second-fastest lap time of 1:14014 was still good enough to put him on the outside of Row 1.

Castroneves was the only Chevrolet to crack the top six qualifying positions. The Hondas of Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato and Alexander Rossi will start in the second row, followed by the Hondas of James Hinchcliffe and Scott Dixon.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company