Davidson ousts UNC, wins regional in 1st NCAA Tournament

Best known as the school where Stephen Curry played his college basketball, Davidson is quickly making a name for itself in baseball.

The Wildcats from the 2,000-student private school 20 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, became the sixth No. 4 regional seed to advance to a super regional.

They did it by beating No. 2 national seed North Carolina 2-1 on Sunday night – their second win over the Tar Heels in three days.

And they did it in their first tournament appearance.

Davidson’s run through the Chapel Hill Regional didn’t come without some drama in the ninth inning. There was a play at the plate, with catcher Jake Sidwell diving to tag Brandon Riley after Riley missed the plate with his hand as he slid past. And then first baseman Brian Fortier was pulled far to his right to field Michael Busch’s groundball, and his flip to pitcher Durin O’Linger was a bit high. But O’Linger held on in a close play for the final out.

The victory validated the words O’Linger said after the Wildcats won three games in two days to claim the Atlantic 10 Tournament title. The Wildcats were seeded sixth in that tournament.

“Everyone knows we’re gonna go win the regional,” O’Linger told the Charlotte Observer. “I feel bad for whatever No. 1 seed has to play us.”

The bearded reliever got the win in Friday’s 8-4 victory over the Tar Heels, and he earned the save for Sunday’s milestone win. Davidson will play a best-of-three super regional starting Friday or Saturday against the winner of the Houston Regional.

Davidson joins Missouri in 2006, Fresno State in 2008, Stony Brook in 2012, College of Charleston in 2014 and VCU in 2015 as No. 4 regional seeds to advance. Fresno State went on to win the national title, and Stony Brook reached the College World Series.

A look around the country:

—

WAKE FOREST ADVANCES

No. 7 national seed Louisville and Wake Forest joined Davidson and Cal State Fullerton as regional winners.

Louisville came from behind twice to beat Xavier 8-7. Josh Stowers homered and in the seventh inning doubled in the tying run and scored the winner on Logan Taylor’s base hit. The Cardinals will play Kentucky or North Carolina State in the super regionals.

No. 1 regional seed Wake Forest went 3-0 on its home field, beating West Virginia 12-8. Stuart Fairchild hit a grand slam to break open a 4-3 game in the fourth, and Ben Breazeale followed two batters later with a two-run shot to make it 10-3. Fairchild hit his second homer of the game the next inning.

ALL HAIL YALE

Yale, in the regionals for the first time since 1993, has won multiple games in the tournament for the first time since the Bulldogs’ 1948 team was national runner-up and had former President George H.W. Bush as team captain. Yale, which beat Holy Cross in an elimination game Sunday afternoon, played No. 1 national seed Oregon State at night. The Bulldogs are the second Ivy League team in three years to get to a regional final. Columbia did it in 2015, losing to Miami.

—

MARVELOUS ON MOUND

– Konnor Pilkington carried a one-hitter into the eighth inning for Mississippi State, which beat Illinois-Chicago 5-4 in an elimination game.

– Tyler Baum and three relievers held Florida Gulf Coast to four singles, with four walks and eight strikeouts, as North Carolina ended the Eagles’ first NCAA Tournament appearance with a 10-1 victory.

– Florida State closer Drew Carlton pitched two scoreless innings and, with two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, got Chris Brown to look at strike three to end a 5-3 win over Tennessee Tech.

BIG HITTERS

– Chad Spanberger’s 20th home run of the season with two outs in the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and helped Arkansas eliminate Oral Roberts 4-3.

– Riley Mahan was 4 for 6 with a home run and five RBIs as No. 1 regional seed Kentucky ousted Indiana 14-9. The Hoosiers’ Logan Sowers, who homered three times against Ohio on Saturday, went deep again and finished the regional 8 for 14 with eight RBIs in three games.

– Braden Zarbnisky had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the eighth inning, to lead West Virginia to an 8-5 come-from-behind win over Maryland in an elimination game. The Mountaineers are in a regional final for the first time since 1982.

– Dane Myers blasted a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for Rice, which eliminated Southeastern Louisiana 9-5.

