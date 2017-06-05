Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF'



AP Photo/John Raoux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hank Williams Jr. is bringing his rowdy friends back to “Monday Night Football” six years after ESPN dropped the country singer for his comments about President Barack Obama.

ESPN says a new version of Williams’ longtime “MNF” theme and its “Are you ready for some football?” catchphrase will debut before the first regular-season Monday night game – a Sept. 11 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

The network says in a statement that it’s bringing back what it calls “most iconic music video in sports television history” because fans missed it.

ESPN dropped Williams in 2011 after he compared Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler golfing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ESPN executive Stephanie Druley tells USA Today Network-Tennessee that she’s not concerned about any backlash over Williams’ return.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments