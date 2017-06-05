LPGA projection error keeps Lydia Ko at No. 1



AP Photo/Julio Cortez

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An oversight by the LPGA Tour means Lydia Ko is still ranked No. 1.

The LPGA Tour said last week that projections showed Ariya Jutanugarn going to No. 1 because Ko didn’t play the ShopRite LPGA Classic and So Yeon Ryu missed the cut.

But the tour said Monday that its projections were based on the day they were calculated, instead of the day when the ranking is released. It inadvertently included a tournament from two years ago, which gave Ko an additional event. In the two-year formula, Ko has played 50 tournaments. The projection showed her at 51 tournaments.

The difference meant Ko stays at No. 1 by an average ranking of .01 points.

Jutanugarn is playing the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada this week and can become No. 1.

