Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

LPGA projection error keeps Lydia Ko at No. 1

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An oversight by the LPGA Tour means Lydia Ko is still ranked No. 1.

The LPGA Tour said last week that projections showed Ariya Jutanugarn going to No. 1 because Ko didn’t play the ShopRite LPGA Classic and So Yeon Ryu missed the cut.

But the tour said Monday that its projections were based on the day they were calculated, instead of the day when the ranking is released. It inadvertently included a tournament from two years ago, which gave Ko an additional event. In the two-year formula, Ko has played 50 tournaments. The projection showed her at 51 tournaments.

The difference meant Ko stays at No. 1 by an average ranking of .01 points.

Jutanugarn is playing the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada this week and can become No. 1.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company