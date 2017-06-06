Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Former 49er charged with felony domestic violence

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors in California have charged former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock with felony domestic violence.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office says Brock is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in a San Jose courtroom.

Brock is accused of punching and attempting multiple times to strangle his girlfriend on April 6 during a dispute over what to watch on television. Prosecutors say one of the strangling attempts occurred as she was carrying their 1-year-old child.

Prosecutors have also charged Brock with misdemeanor child endangerment. If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in prison.

The 49ers released Brock in April, one day after he was arrested.

Brock’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

