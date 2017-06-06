Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Moreland, Ramirez, Benintendi homer as Red Sox top Yanks 5-4

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Mitch Moreland and Hanley Ramirez hit back-to-back home runs and Andrew Benintendi later connected off struggling Masahiro Tanaka, powering the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox made their first visit of the season to Yankee Stadium, and the matchup between the longtime rivals and top teams in the AL East had the feel of October, mostly because of the raw weather – low 50s, windy and damp.

Overpowering closer Craig Kimbrel struck out five in 1 1/3 innings to seal the win. He fanned one batter on a wild pitch, and struck out big-hitting rookie Aaron Judge on a 99 mph fastball to finish it.

Boston began the day next-to-last in the majors with just 53 homers, but manager John Farrell said before the game that he thought his team would soon pick up the power pace.

