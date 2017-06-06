Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins plan to welcome Hall of Famer Rod Carew back to Minnesota next month.

The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It’s his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December.

Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at that night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Carews also will return to Minnesota for Twins Hall of Fame Weekend and Donor Day at Target Field on Aug. 18, when the Twins play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Carew’s new heart and kidney came from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. The Carews and the Twins will welcome Reuland’s family on Donor Day.

Carew played from 1967 to 1985 for the Twins and the Angels.

