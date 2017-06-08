Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Cubs' Addison Russell calls wife abuse allegation 'false'

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into a domestic violence accusation against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

His wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

Russell issued a statement Thursday that said: “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.”

Spokesman Patrick Courtney says MLB is looking into the situation. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department “does not have any current investigation” into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting just .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs this year.

