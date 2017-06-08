Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Shakespeare hired as permanent coach of Leicester

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has hired Craig Shakespeare as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year deal after his successful interim spell in charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champion.

Shakespeare replaced title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February on a short-term deal and won eight of his 16 games in all competitions, helping Leicester pull clear of the league’s relegation zone.

