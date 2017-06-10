Cespedes hits grand slam in return, Mets beat Braves 6-1



AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cespedes, back from a strained left hamstring, said before the game that he still didn’t think he could run at 100 percent. The slugger didn’t need to go fast after connecting against Luke Jackson in the ninth inning.

Cespedes sent a drive over the left-center field wall and was able to trot slowly enough to soak in the moment and smile at his cheering teammates.

Robert Gsellman (5-3) won his third straight start. He gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Brandon Phillips’ fourth homer for Atlanta cut the lead to 2-1 in the eighth off Fernando Salas. But closer Addison Reed got five outs for his 10th save.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (0-1) lost in his major league debut despite allowing just one unearned run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Comments

comments