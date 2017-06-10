Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Cubs SS Addison Russell returns to lineup against Rockies

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs’ lineup on Saturday, two days after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the All-Star shortstop in the wake of domestic violence allegations.

Russell batted eighth as the Cubs met the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. The Cubs told him not to come to the ballpark Thursday for a game against the Rockies, and he rejoined the team on Friday and didn’t play.

“You’ve just got to throw him back out there and have him try to work through the whole thing,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Russell’s wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a person – described as Melisa’s close friend – accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

The 23-year-old Russell did not address questions about the accusations Friday. He reiterated his written statement from Thursday that said: “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.”

Russell is batting .209.

