Marlins star Stanton leaves game after being hit in hand

Posted On Sat. Jun 10th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has left the game in Pittsburgh after being hit by a pitch in the right hand.

Stanton was struck in the first inning Saturday by a pitch from Trevor Williams. Stanton made his way to first base, but after consultation with the team trainer, he was replaced by Ichiro Suzuki. Stanton was the second batter of the game.

The star outfielder hit a 449-foot home run on Friday night against the Pirates. He has 16 homers this season.

Stanton missed the last month and half of 2016 with a groin strain. He missed all but 74 games of the 2015 season with an injury in his left hand.

