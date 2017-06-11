Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

7-time NASCAR champion Johnson involved in fiery wreck

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson had to sit on the track and catch his breath following a fiery wreck in the Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Johnson said he was fine following the scary wreck that stopped the race for 23 minutes. Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet was in flames and the cockpit billowed with smoke when his car struck the wall.

Johnson was running seventh when he appeared to have an issue with his brakes that shot the car up the track and into the wall.

Johnson moved last week at Dover into a tie for sixth on NASCAR’s list with 83 career wins. He said he was fine and just needed a few minutes to compose himself on the track before he left for the medical center.

“Got away with one there,” he said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company