Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

HOFer Evander Holyfield: “My mom wouldn't let me quit.”

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Holyfield, boxing’s only four-time world heavyweight champion, was inducted Sunday into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and “The Real Deal” delivered one more time.

The youngest of nine children, Holyfield spent nearly his entire speech crediting his mother and his siblings for much of his success.

“This Hall of Fame thing is all about the help I got from someone else,” Holyfield said. “My mom wouldn’t let me quit.”

Holyfield’s impressive career spanned more than three decades – 160 wins as an amateur, 44 more as a pro – and included undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight titles, and two memorable fights against Mike Tyson and another against Riddick Bowe.

Also inducted were: three-division champion Marco Antonio Barrera of Mexico; the late super flyweight champion Johnny Tapia; Australian trainer Johnny Lewis; judge Jerry Roth; journalist-broadcaster Steve Farhood; broadcaster Barry Tompkins; and Eddie Booker and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Sr., also honored posthumously.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company