Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Mayor promises Stanley Cup parade, but plans unclear so far

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says there will be a victory parade for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins, but plans for the event are still being developed.

Allegheny County Airport Authority officials say there won’t be a celebration at Pittsburgh International Airport when the Penguins return home late Monday. The team will not be coming through the main terminal and won’t be visible to fans.

Last year, the Penguins also clinched the Cup on a Sunday, and the parade was held the following Wednesday. It’s unclear whether that scenario will repeat itself. About 400,000 fans lined streets downtown for that parade, the biggest celebration for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company