Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell a no-show as team starts minicamp

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell skipped the first day of the team’s minicamp on Tuesday.

Bell is recovering from offseason groin surgery and has yet to sign his one-year tender after the Steelers placed a franchise tag on him in March.

Coach Mike Tomlin called it a “waste of time” to discuss Bell’s absence. The team wraps up minicamp on Thursday.

The Steelers did sign their third-round pick, safety Cameron Sutton, to a four-year deal. Details were not disclosed. Sutton intercepted seven passes in four seasons at Tennessee before being selected by the Steelers with the 94th overall pick in the draft. Linebacker T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh’s first-round choice, is the only player among the team’s eight draft picks that has yet to come to terms.

