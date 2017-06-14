Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Danica on confronting booing fan: 'I had a moment'

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BOSTON (AP) — Danica Patrick says she “had a moment” when she lost her temper at a booing fan after qualifying for last week’s NASCAR race.

She says she knows the smarter thing to do would have been to “just keep walking.”

“But every now and again they just catch you in a moment, and I had a moment,” Patrick says.

In a video that went viral, Patrick stormed over to the fan and said: “I’m a person, too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings.”

The 35-year-old driver said during a promotional tour of Boston on Wednesday that she decided not to sign autographs for a fan at the Poconos track who had gone through a security cordon.

She says she “didn’t feel it was right to honor that person for disrespecting the security guard.”

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company