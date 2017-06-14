Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Freshman football player dies after morning workout

Posted On Wed. Jun 14th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

KENT, Ohio (AP) — A freshman football player at Kent State University has died following a morning workout.

The university says paramedics transported Tyler Heintz to a hospital following football conditioning drills at Dix Stadium on Tuesday.

The Portage County coroner confirmed his death that evening.

Heintz was from Kenton and was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

His former high school sent a tweet Tuesday saying they were “shocked and bewildered” after his death.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company