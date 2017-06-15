Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Orlando soccer star Larin arrested for DUI

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City Soccer Club star Cyle Larin has been arrested on a charge of drunken driving.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 22-year-old Larin was arrested early Thursday after driving the wrong way on an Orlando street. Another car just avoided a head-on collision with Larin’s Cadillac.

The highway patrol says tests showed his blood-alcohol content at 0.179, over twice the legal limit of 0.08. He told the trooper he and a female companion had just left a club where he had two or three drinks.

Larin was Major League Soccer’s rookie of the year in 2015, scoring 17 goals. He had 14 in 2016 and eight so far this season.

Orange County jail records show Larin remained held Thursday morning. They did not indicate if he has a lawyer. The team had no immediate comment.

