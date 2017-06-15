Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Putin: fans expect more from Russia's misfiring soccer team

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s national football team has a prominent critic ahead of the Confederations Cup – none other than Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president warns that “fans and those who love Russian football expect better results from our national team,” which has won just three of its last 15 games.

Speaking two days before Russia faces New Zealand in the opening game of the Confederations Cup, a key World Cup warm-up event, Putin adds “we’ll hope that the guys play with full commitment, like real warriors and athletes, to at least please the fans with their effort to win.”

Poor youth coaching and too many foreign players in the Russian league hold the team back, Putin suggests, but recent games show “there is potential.”

Russia beat Hungary and drew with Chile in last week’s friendlies.

