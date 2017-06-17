Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Billie Jean King praises Northwestern grads on inclusion

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

CHICAGO (AP) — Tennis great Billie Jean King had some good things to say about millennials in a speech to Northwestern University graduates.

King on Friday told the graduates they are “the best generation so far” when it comes to inclusion.

King was the first prominent female athlete to confirm she was gay in 1981, after her partner filed a palimony lawsuit. She also blazed a trail for gender equality by defeating Bobby Riggs in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match.

However, pay equality was a major part of her message. Although all four of the grand slam tennis tournaments have offered equal prize money for a decade, women still make less on the pro tour than men. She called on men to do their part to change that.

King was given an honorary doctorate recognizing her work on behalf of the LGBT community.

