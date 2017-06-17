Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Germany team to wear black armbands in Helmut Kohl tribute

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017


AP Photo
AP Photo/Jand Bauer

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Germany’s national soccer team will wear black armbands at the Confederations Cup opener following the death of former chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Kohl, who died on Friday at the age of 87, spearheaded the end of Germany’s decades-long division into East and West. He led the country from 1982 to 1998, first for West Germany and then all of a unified Germany.

The German soccer federation asked FIFA to allow its players to honor Kohl when the team plays Australia in Sochi on Monday in the warm-up tournament for the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA confirmed to The Associated Press that it had authorized Germany’s request to wear black armbands in its opening match of the group stage.

