Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hamlin edges Byron in thrilling Xfinity finish at Michigan

Posted On Sat. Jun 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Denny Hamlin inched ahead of William Byron on the final turn and nosed out the rookie at the finish line, winning Saturday in the closest NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring in the series.

It was Hamlin’s 16th career Xfinity victory and first in three starts this year, but the 19-year-old Byron made him earn it. Byron led after a restart with two laps remaining, but Hamlin pressured him the rest of the way, and the Cup Series veteran eventually prevailed by 0.012 seconds in his No. 20 Toyota.

Elliott Sadler finished third behind Hamlin and Byron and took over the series lead from Justin Allgaier.

Pole winner Kyle Busch went spinning just seconds into the race after contact with Brad Keselowski.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company