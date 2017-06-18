Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

AP Sources: George informs Pacers he will leave in 2018

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press that star forward Paul George has informed the Indiana Pacers that he plans to leave the franchise when he becomes a free agent in 2018.

George’s future has been hotly debated for months, and it crystalized this weekend with conversations between George and Pacers management. The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the parties were not commenting publicly on the matter.

George has spent all seven of his seasons in Indiana, emerging as one of the league’s top players. He has played in four All-Star games and averaged a career-high 23.7 points last season.

George’s declaration means the Pacers have to decide whether to trade him this summer or risk losing him without compensation next year.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company