Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA career scoring record

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diana Taurasi became the WNBA’s career scorer leader, passing Tina Thompson’s mark of 7,488 on Sunday against Los Angeles.

Taurasi needed 14 points coming into the game, and broke Thompson’s record late in the first half on a layup with the Phoenix Mercury trailing big.

The game was stopped and the crowd, which included former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, gave Taurasi a warm ovation.

It only took the Mercury’s star 13 seasons to become the league’s top scorer. Thompson needed 17 seasons to achieve her total.

Earlier in the season, Taurasi set the career 3-pointer record, passing Katie Smith.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company