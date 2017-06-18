Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker

Posted On Sun. Jun 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Eric Decker have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The Titans announced the deal Sunday night.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker visited the Titans on Wednesday, met with coach Mike Mularkey and took a physical. He was released this month by the New York Jets after three seasons with the team.

Decker, who spent his first four seasons with Denver, has three 1,000-yard seasons with 12 100-yard games in his seven-year NFL career. He has 33 touchdowns in the red zone since 2012, second in the NFL only to Brandon Marshall (35) in that span. He also ranks 18th in the NFL with 43 touchdown receptions and 4,535 yards receiving since 2012.

Hip and shoulder injuries limited Decker to three games last year.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company