Cavs, GM Griffin part after 3 straight NBA Finals trips

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Griffin’s run with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over after one championship and three straight trips to the NBA Finals.

The general manager and team mutually parted ways on Monday when owner Dan Gilbert said Griffin’s contract will not be extended once it expires June 30.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship,” Gilbert said in a statement. “We have no announcement at this time related to new leadership of the Cavaliers basketball operations group, but we are confident our current front office will continue to aggressively explore and pursue opportunities to improve our team in the weeks ahead.”

Griffin’s departure comes three days before the draft – the Cavs are currently without a pick – and on the eve of free agency. Cleveland could have a busy summer as it looks to revamp its roster after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

A team spokesman said Trent Redden, the team’s senior vice president of basketball operations, is also not returning. Assistant general manager Koby Altman remains with the team and is part of a group overseeing draft preparation and trade talks.

The Cavs have reportedly been contacted by the Indiana Pacers in a potential deal for All-Star Paul George.

The 47-year-old Griffin had been Cleveland’s GM since May 2014. He took over the role on a full-time basis after serving as an interim GM for three months following Chris Grant’s firing.

Griffin oversaw the team’s return to prominence after LeBron James came back from Miami. Griffin orchestrated the trade that brought Kevin Love from Minnesota, and he bolstered the Cavs’ roster with other trades and free agent signings.

Griffin was the fourth GM to work for Gilbert, who bought the Cavs in 2005.

