Celtics trade No. 1 overall draft pick to 76ers

Posted On Mon. Jun 19th, 2017
By :
AP Photo
AP Photo/Greg Beacham

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have traded the No. 1 pick in this week’s NBA draft to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston will get the Sixers’ pick, No. 3 overall, and another first-rounder in 2018 or 2019. The teams agreed to the deal over the weekend, hours after expected top pick Markelle Fultz worked out for the Sixers.

Philadelphia will select first for the second straight year. In 2016, the Sixers picked Ben Simmons, who didn’t play at all during the season after breaking a bone in his foot.

The Celtics could be gearing up for more moves. After finishing with the No. 1 seed in the East this season, they are trying to package some of their picks for an established star that could help them close the gap on NBA finalists Cleveland and Golden State.

