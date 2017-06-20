Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Kansas' Jackson, Duke's Tatum headline forwards in NBA draft

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
AP Photo
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The top forwards in Thursday’s NBA draft needed only a season in college to secure their position in the lottery.

Kansas’ Josh Jackson and Duke’s Jayson Tatum are one-and-done small forwards with size and athleticism, and they’re almost certain to go in the top five overall picks. The Boston Celtics have the third overall pick after their deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jackson or Tatum could find themselves headed to Boston.

Two other college freshmen – Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac and Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen – round out the headliners in this class of small forwards, who all have the skill and size to play inside or out in small-ball lineup.

Here’s a look at the top prospects:

